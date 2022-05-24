Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh.
Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.