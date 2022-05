Bryant will sit for the second part of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Bryant went 1-for-4 in the Rockies' 5-1 loss in the first game of the day. Given that it's his first day back with the team after missing nearly a month due to a back injury, it's no surprise that he won't be asked to play 18 innings in one day. Sam Hilliard will start in left field.