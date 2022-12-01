Rockies GM Bill Schmidt said Thursday the training staff indicated that Bryant (foot) "looks good," and the organization is "optimistic" the slugger will be healthy for the start of spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the club in March, but his first year in Colorado was a disaster as plantar fasciitis limited him to only 42 games. Bryant finished with a .306/.376/.475 slash line but had only five home runs in 181 plate appearances. He has a couple more months to get healthy before the start of spring training in February.