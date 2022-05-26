Bryant (back) resumed playing light catch Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Bryant has been sidelined since Monday due to a lower back strain, and he was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 23. Thursday's throwing session marked the first activity he's done since landing on the injured list, but he'll have several other activities he'll need to do prior to rejoining the major-league club. Bryant is on the IL for the second time in under a month due to lingering back issues, so the Rockies will likely exercise caution prior to activating their left fielder.