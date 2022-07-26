Bryant, who was out held out of Monday's game due to a foot injury, is batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant went 4-for-14 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three runs in three games against Milwaukee before sitting out Monday, and he'll rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus Chicago. Any injury news is noteworthy given the 30-year-old's medical history, but the foot issue appears to be a minor concern.