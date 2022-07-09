Bryant went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, a double and a walk in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bryant opened the scoring in the first inning with a homer, and he added another long ball in the seventh. All three of his homers this season have come in the last four contests as he finally looks healthy and comfortable with his new team. The 30-year-old is up to a .301/.362/.456 slash line with nine RBI, 20 runs scored and seven doubles through 27 games, and he could be poised for a big second half of the campaign.