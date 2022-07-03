Bryant went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bryant was part of the Rockies' sixth-inning rally, knocking an RBI single and scoring on a Charlie Blackmon double. In five games since returning from the injured list, Bryant is 7-for-21 (.333), though all of his hits in that span have been singles. The 30-year-old is hitting .286/.347/.333 in 95 plate appearances while adding five RBI, 15 runs scored and four doubles, but he's still looking for his first home run for Colorado.