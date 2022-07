Bryant is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day following his recent return from his second stint on the injured list of the season. After being activated Monday, Bryant started in five consecutive games in left field or at designated hitter and went 7-for-21 with a walk, four runs and an RBI. Connor Joe will replace Bryant in left field for the series finale.