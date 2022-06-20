Bryant (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
The Rockies are planning on having Bryant play two or three games with Albuquerque, and if all goes well, he'll return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Minnesota. In between his two stints on the IL on account of back issues, Bryant has produced a .270/.342/.333 slash line in 73 plate appearances during his first season in Colorado.
