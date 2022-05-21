Bryant (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Bryant was expected to return from the injured list Friday before the series opener against the Mets was postponed, but he'll be activated prior to Saturday's twin bill. The 30-year-old hit .281 with four doubles, 11 runs and four RBI over 15 games to begin the season but missed nearly a month due to his back injury. However, Bryant will start in left field and bat third during Saturday's matinee, and he'll serve as the Rockies' primary left fielder now that he's healthy.