Bryant was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in the eighth inning due to cramping, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Although Bryant was replaced defensively in the eighth inning, manager Bud Black said after the game that the 30-year-old is fine. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a walk. Bryant should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Padres.