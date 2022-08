Manager Bud Black said that the Rockies will not have an update on Bryant's (foot) potential return for another 7-to-10 days, according to an interview on MLB.com.

Bryant has spent time out of his walking boot since undergoing a PRP injection Aug. 24, but the team doesn't have any additional information at this time. Bryant has been limited to only 42 games and 181 plate appearances during his first season with Colorado due to both foot and back injuries.