The Rockies reinstated Bryant (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Padres, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant took the maximum three days away from the team to be with his wife and their newborn twins, but he'll be back with Colorado for its series finale with San Diego. With Bryant back in the fold, Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza could lose out on opportunities in the outfield moving forward.