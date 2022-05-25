The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back strain.
The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Bryant will be eligible to come off the IL as soon as June 2. The 30-year-old is being shut down for the second time in less than a month on account of back problems, as he appeared in just three games following his reinstatement last week before heading back to the IL. Yonathan Daza is expected to be the primary beneficiary of regular playing time in the outfield while Bryant is on the shelf.