Rockies' Kris Bryant: Scratched from Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bryant (foot) was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He left Sunday's game with the injury and was originally slated to be right back in Monday's lineup, but apparently he will need at least one full day off. Garrett Hampson was added to the lineup.
