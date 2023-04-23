Bryant (lower body) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon will spell Bryant in right field in the series finale after the latter player exited Saturday's 4-3 loss with a lower-body injury. Rockies manager Bud Black clarified after the game that Bryant isn't dealing with an aggravation of the back issue that forced him to the injured list on two occasions last season, but the 31-year-old is being viewed as day-to-day after experiencing pain in his sacroiliac joint and glute during an awkward swing in his first at-bat Saturday. More clarity on Bryant's status should arrive prior to the Rockies' series opener in Cleveland on Monday.