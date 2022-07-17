Bryant went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 2-0 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Bryant has been on a tear lately. His three-hit game lifted his season-long average to .311, to go along with a .377 OBP. Bryant missed most of June with a lower back strain, but the issue appears not to be bothering him any longer. The 30-year-old left fielder is now slashing a blistering .395/.458/.767 over the last 15 days with four home runs during that stretch.