Rockies manager Bud Black said Bryant (foot) is still receiving treatment and participating in activities, but there remains "no timetable" in place for his return, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The former NL MVP hasn't seen the field since July 31 after landing on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Based on Bud Black's comments and the lack of urgency that seems to surround Bryant's situation, it is worth wondering if he will return at all this season.