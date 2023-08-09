Bryant said Monday that he's uncertain when he'll be able to remove the splint protecting his fractured left index finger, MLB.com reports. "[The Rockies medical staff] don't want me to move [the finger] at all," Bryant said.

Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list July 25 due to the broken finger on his glove hand, and while he continues to wear the splint, he doesn't look as though he'll be able to do much in the way of baseball activities. Bryant is without a clear timeline to return to the field in what's shaping up to be another disappointing, injury-marred season in Colorado for the 31-year-old, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $182 contract.