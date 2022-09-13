Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Bryant (foot) shed his protective walking boot, is taking swings and "increasing his activity in the weight room," though the slugger remains without an official return timeline, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.

Bryant has been on the shelf with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since the start of August, and it remains unclear whether he'll be able to retake the field this season. The resumption of baseball activities is an encouraging sign, but he'll need to ramp up his rehab work in the coming days to have a legitimate chance of returning in the closing stages of the campaign.