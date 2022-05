Bryant went 1-for-4 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Bryant played for the first time in nearly a month after recovering from a back injury. He hit third and manned left field, which has been his typical role this season. Bryant sat for the second game of the doubleheader and could get some extra days of rest to manage his workload in the short term. Overall, Bryant is hitting .279/.333/.344 across 69 plate appearances on the campaign.