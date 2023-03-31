Bryant went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Padres.

Bryant hit second in Colorado's lineup and was a key contributor to their Opening Day win. That started early, as he doubled in his first bat before coming around to score. Five frames later, he delivered a two-out single to give the Rockies some insurance runs. Bryant had a disappointing opening season in Colorado that was caused primarily by injuries, but he appears to be fully healthy to start the new campaign.