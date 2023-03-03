Bryant is expected to remain in the outfield rather than move to third base for the Rockies following Ryan McMahon's shift to second, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Most of Bryant's experience is at the hot corner, of course, but the Rockies evidently prefer to keep him on the grass the bulk of the time. It sounds like he could see the occasional start at third base, opening up the possibility of regaining eligibility there in fantasy leagues.