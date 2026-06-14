Rockies' Kyle Karros: Delivers four hits in win

Karros went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Karros was one of seven Rockies to collect multiple hits, and one of three to pile up at least four knocks. The third baseman has batted .375 (15-for-40) in June, with five of his hits going for extra bases, though he's added just four RBI. Overall, he's hitting .246 with a .703 OPS, three home runs, 19 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 68 contests. Even as a Colorado hitter, the lack of power makes him a tough sell in fantasy.