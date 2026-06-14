Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Kyle Karros: Delivers four hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Karros went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Karros was one of seven Rockies to collect multiple hits, and one of three to pile up at least four knocks. The third baseman has batted .375 (15-for-40) in June, with five of his hits going for extra bases, though he's added just four RBI. Overall, he's hitting .246 with a .703 OPS, three home runs, 19 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 68 contests. Even as a Colorado hitter, the lack of power makes him a tough sell in fantasy.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!