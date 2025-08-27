Rockies' Kyle Karros: Hitting well since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karros went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Tuesday against the Astros.
Karros was briefly sidelined with a back injury but returned to the lineup Friday and has started four straight games since -- all of which have come on the road. He's gone 5-for-13 while hitting primarily in the bottom third of the lineup.
