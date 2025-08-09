Karros went 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Karros didn't have to wait long to check off a couple of milestones, supplying his first RBI on his first hit, a second-inning single. He'll presumably have plenty of chances to hold down a large share of playing time at third base while Orlando Arcia (elbow) is out. Karros has displayed a quality hit tool in the minors this year, slashing a combined .301/.398/.476 over 75 games between Double-A, Triple-A and a rehab assignment in rookie ball. He's also shown strong plate discipline with a 12.7 percent walk rate and an 18.5 percent strikeout rate, but the power is lacking with just six total homers in the minors this year after supplying a modest 15 long balls in 123 games with High-A Spokane in 2024.