Karros was promoted from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 22-year-old was named MVP of the Northwest League in 2024 after posting an .875 OPS with 15 homers and 12 steals in 123 games for Hartford, and he'll now make his way to the highest level of the minors. Karros, who is one of Colorado's top prospects, has followed up with an .861 OPS at Double-A this year and has an outside shot to make his MLB debut before the end of 2025, assuming he continues to hit well at Triple-A.