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Rockies' Kyle Karros: Not in lineup Friday
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1 min read
Karros is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus Atlanta.
It's a routine day off for Karros, who had started each of the previous 14 games. Willi Castro will handle third base and bat seventh for the Rockies in the series opener.
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