Karros went 2-for-3 a double, a walk and three runs scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Karros made his sixth straight start since being called up Friday and has at least one hit in five of those contests, including two multi-hit performances. He contributed to two key rallies for Rockeis on Wednesday, doubling to lead off the seventh inning and walking to lead off the final frame while coming around to score on both occasions. Karros doesn't have one standout tool, but he should be a source of decent counting stats and batting average.