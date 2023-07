The Rockies have selected Karros with the 145th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Karros is an above-average sized athlete, measuring in as 6-foot-5, 220-pound corner infielder. Son of former big-leaguer Eric Karros, the 20-year-old has worked on his approach from the plate, dropping his strikeout percentage greatly. Pairing his strong fielding ability with his raw right-handed power, Colorado may have gotten a steal in the fifth round of the draft.