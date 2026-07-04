Rockies' Kyle Karros: Stays hot in win

Karros went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

Karros was a thorn in the Giants' side all game, scoring a game-high three runs from the eighth spot in the order. It continued a hot streak for the 23-year-old, who's hit safely in nine of his past 11 games with seven extra-base hits, six RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base during that span. On the season, he's slashing .263/.363/.420 with six homers, 26 RBI, 43 runs scored and three steals across 284 plate appearances.