Rockies' Logan Reddemann: Drafted by Rockies

The Rockies selected Reddemann with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Reddemann transferred from San Diego to UCLA for his junior year, and saw his stuff tick up across the board before he was shut down after his April 17 start with arm fatigue. Known for his strike throwing ability at USD, Reddemann stayed stingy with the walks (4.7 BB%) after the jump in competition while also dominating with a 35.7 K% - way up from 23.2 K% as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound righty sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and leaned heavily on his upper-80s cutter (touches 91 mph) this spring. He also boasts a quality changeup but his curveball and slider lag behind. Reddemann's health status is up in the air, but before he was shut down he demonstrated mid-rotation starter traits, thanks largely to his plus control.