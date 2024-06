The Rockies recalled Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday

With Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (foot) headed to the injured list, the Rockies will call upon Toglia to add depth to their depleted outfield group. The 25-year-old owns a .505 OPS through 49 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, but he's slashed .277/.363/.571 with nine homers and 27 RBI since being sent down to Triple-A in late April.