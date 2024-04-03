Toglia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Cubs.

Getting the start at first base and batting eighth, Toglia spoiled Chicago's combined shutout bid by taking Jose Cuas deep in the seventh inning, but it was the only bright spot on the night for the Rockies. The 25-year-old has started two of the last three games at first base as Kris Bryant splits his time between first and right field, and Toglia has gone 2-for-8 in those contests with Tuesday's blast being his first extra-base hit of the season. Counting DH, Colorado is rotating four players through three spots with Charlie Blackmon and Elehuris Montero also in the mix, so the door could be open for Toglia to claim more playing time if he heats up at the plate.