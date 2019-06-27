Rockies' Michael Toglia: Collects three hits
Toglia went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs, an RBI and a walk for Low-A Boise on Wednesday.
Toglia had gone hitless since getting a knock in his professional debut last Friday, but he flashed some of the offensive prowess that led the Rockies to make him the No. 23 pick in the 2019 first-year player draft in this contest, posting a big day at the dish that included a pair of two-baggers. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound switch-hitter slashed .314/.392/.624 with 17 homers and 65 RBI as a junior for UCLA last season.
