The Rockies designated Toglia for assignment Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Toglia looked like he was set to be Colorado's first baseman of the future heading into last season, when he opened as the team's primary first baseman. However, the 2019 first-round draft pick struggled mightily during his time in the majors, posting a .190/.258/.353 slash line with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate. While Toglia flashed big power with 25 homers across 457 plate appearances in 2024 and went deep 11 times across 42 games with Triple-A Albuquerque last season, his poor contact against major-league pitching ultimately led to his removal from the Rockies' 40-man roster.