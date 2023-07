Toglia is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies prior to Friday's game versus the Yankees, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies previously announced the demotion of Elehuris Montero and it sounds like Toglia will likely be the corresponding move. Toglia has really struggled during his major-league opportunities but sports a .981 OPS with eight home runs over his last 23 games with Albuquerque.