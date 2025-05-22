Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said that Toglia is out of the lineup again Thursday in order to work on his swing and approach, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Toglia is absent from the Rockies' lineup for a second straight day Thursday and the third time over the last six contests. However, it sounds like this is more of a reset for the first baseman rather than a demotion. Toglia is slashing only .205/.272/.367 with a league-leading 71 strikeouts this season.