Toglia went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs during Sunday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Toglia notched his first career multi-homer game Sunday, launching solo homers in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings. The 25-year-old is batting .197 with 16 home runs across 50 games this season, but he's been significantly better since becoming a near-everyday player for Colorado at the start of June. In 36 games since then, he's batting .230 with 26 RBI, 20 runs and 12 homers.