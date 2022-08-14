Toglia was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 10.
Toglia spent the entire season with Double-A Hartford, and he managed to maintain a .347 wOBA and 114 wRC+ across 420 plate appearances. He also struck out at a 30.2 percent clip, which will be something to monitor as he continues to progress through the upper levels of the minor leagues and into the majors. After playing exclusively at first base in 2021, Toglia has played a handful of games in right field -- a move that could accelerate his path to Colorado.