Toglia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Orlando Arcia will get the start at first base while Toglia exits the lineup for the first time since July 3. Since slugging his 10th home run of the season in a July 6 win over the White Sox, Toglia's production has tailed off at the plate. He's slashing just .125/.200/.188 with a pair of extra-base hits (both doubles) and a 40 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games.