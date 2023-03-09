Toglia is better positioned for a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster with Sean Bouchard (biceps) out indefinitely, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

Toglia was a mess offensively in his first taste of MLB action last season, striking out 44 times in 120 at-bats, but he worked diligently this winter on his timing to the baseball and barrel accuracy. Prior to his callup to the Rockies last August, the 24-year-old registered an .852 OPS with 30 home runs in 114 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. He can play first base and the corner outfield while also functioning as an option at DH. That's a similar profile to Bouchard, who suffered a ruptured biceps muscle Wednesday.