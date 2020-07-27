Toglia was added to the Rockies' 60-man player pool Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Toglia wasn't included on the 60-man roster during summer camp, but he'll head to the Rockies' alternate training site to develop among some of the club's top prospects. The 21-year-old is highly unlikely to appear in the majors this year, but he'll look to prepare for another season in the minors in 2021 after he hit .248/.369/.483 with nine home runs and 26 RBI over 41 games in his first season at the Rookie level in 2019.