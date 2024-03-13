Toglia was scratched from the Rockies' Cactus League lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to neck stiffness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Toglia should be considered day-to-day. Hunter Goodman will take Toglia's spot in the lineup, playing first base and batting eighth.
More News
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Strong start to Cactus League•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Sitting in third straight•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Flashing power potential•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Moves to bench Wednesday•