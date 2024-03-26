Toglia has been informed that he has cracked the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Toglia beat out Sean Bouchard for the final spot in the outfield. The 25-year-old could see action in right field mostly against left-handed pitching, and he's also capable of filling in at first base on days Kris Bryant plays the outfield or is at designated hitter.
