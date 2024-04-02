Toglia is starting at first base and hitting eighth in Tuesday's contest versus the Cubs.
It's Toglia's second start in six games after he reached base twice in his first one. Kris Bryant is playing right field Tuesday, while Charlie Blackmon will occupy the designated hitter slot.
