Toglia will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll stick in the lineup for a fifth consecutive game, manning first base once again while C.J. Cron (back) remains out of the lineup. Over the previous four games, Toglia went 3-for-16 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Cron has said that he expects to return to the lineup Friday versus Oakland, so Toglia could soon be headed back into a reserve role.