Toglia isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
An 0-for-3 performance Friday snapped Toglia's brief four-game hitting streak, and he'll now take a seat Saturday against Zac Gallen and the D-backs. Kyle Farmer will fill the opening at first base and bat fifth.
