Toglia is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Toglia has seen an increased role since the trade deadline but has struggled in August. He is 4-for-37 with zero extra-base hits in the month. The 24-year-old has missed only one game since July 21, so Sunday likely serves as an off day. Elehuris Montero will get the start at first base, hitting seventh.
