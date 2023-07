The Rockies recalled Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Elehuris Montero headed back to the minors, Toglia will provide the Rockies with a replacement bench first baseman. The 24-year-old is slashing .253/.364/.479 through 343 plate appearances in Triple-A but has yet to carry his success over into the majors.